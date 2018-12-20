EU has been clear a managed no-deal Brexit is not available -UK PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union has been clear that a managed no-deal Brexit is not available, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday after one of her ministers said it was an option if the government’s deal with Brussels is rejected by parliament.

The spokesman also said it was not plausible to hold a second referendum on Brexit. Work and pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said on Wednesday she could see the argument for another referendum if parliament cannot reach a consensus on the way forward.