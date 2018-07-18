FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

EU needs to know Britain is also preparing for a no-deal Brexit - May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain needed to make clear to the European Union that it was preparing for a no-deal outcome to the Brexit negotiations despite wanting to leave with an agreement.

“We do need to make sure that we have those no-deal preparations in place while we negotiate with the European Union on a deal ... The European Union need to be in no doubt that we are making those preparations,” she said.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

