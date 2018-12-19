In no-deal Brexit, EU would keep trade flowing for limited time

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it would avoid interruption of air traffic, keep financial and other trade open and respect British citizens’ residency rights in the bloc if Britain left without a deal next March.

“The European Commission has today started implementing its no deal contingency action plan,” the Commission said in a statement, outlining 14 measures to avoid major disruption in areas from citizens’ rights to climate policy. Most areas had time limits on the measures, the statement said.