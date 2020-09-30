Norway reaches fisheries agreement with UK ahead of Brexit

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norway and Britain have reached a bilateral agreement on fisheries, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday, ahead of the United Kingdom’s full exit from the European Union at the end of the year.

The framework agreement, which takes effect on Jan. 1, will govern control measures, licences and research, and also facilitates a mutual exchange of quotas, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

The deal will be signed in London on Wednesday, the Norwegian Ministry of Industry and Fisheries said.

Norway is not a member of the EU.