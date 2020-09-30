Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Britain-Norway fishing deal is "crucial step forward" - UK chief negotiator

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The new fishing deal Britain has signed with Norway is a “crucial step forward” for the UK, its chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.

“Delighted we have today signed a fisheries agreement with Norway. It’s a crucial step forward for when we leave the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy in three months’ time,” Frost said on Twitter. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

