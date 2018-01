OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday she hoped Brexit would tie Britain “as close as possible” to the single European market to which non-EU member Norway belongs.

She said Norway was ready to negotiate in any policy areas that were left outside an eventual agreement between the EU and Britain. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by John Stonestreet)