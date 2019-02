OSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s government proposed legislation on Friday to secure the rights of Norwegians living in Britain and of Britons living in Norway in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the country’s justice ministry said.

If approved, the proposal would delegate power from the non-EU nation’s parliament to the government, allowing it to quickly negotiate arrangements that would protect citizens’ rights, the ministry added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouchce)