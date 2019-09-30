UK and Norway sign temporary Brexit agreement on fishing rights

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain and Norway have signed an agreement to allow fishermen of both countries to continue to fish in each others waters in case Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31, the two governments said on Monday.

The agreement ensures that the existing arrangements based on the EU agreement with Norway will remain in place until the end of 2019.

Arrangements for 2020 onwards are currently being negotiated, the British government added in a statement. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Williams)