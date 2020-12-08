Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK, Norway and Iceland sign trade continuity deal

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, Norway and Iceland have signed a trade continuity agreement as an interim before the countries complete negotiations over a comprehensive free trade agreement due to come into force in 2021, said the UK in a statement.

The agreement signed on Tuesday means that the majority of trade in goods between the countries will remain tariff-free. The trade in goods between Britain and Norway and Iceland was worth 20 billion pounds last year.

