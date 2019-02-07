Norwegian Air expects to operate UK flights even with no-deal Brexit -CEO

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air expects to be able to continue to fly passengers to and from Britain in the case of a no-deal Brexit, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Thursday.

“We’re confident of that,” Kjos said when asked whether the budget carrier’s British unit can maintain its operations in the event Britain leaves the European Union without an agreed deal.

“We don’t know all the consequences of it, but we’re studying it in the greatest possible detail to see how we can prepare,” he said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)