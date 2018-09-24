FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Beware of 'no-deal' Brexit, UK warns owners of cats, dogs and ferrets

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain warned owners of cats, dogs and ferrets that if it failed to secure a divorce deal with the European Union then their animals might have to get rabies jabs and discuss travel with vets months before travelling on holiday to the EU.

In the worst case scenario for pets owners, dogs, cats and ferrets might need health certificates, to have rabies jabs and travel plans would have to be discussed with a vet at least four months in advance before traveling to the EU.

That would mean someone wanting to take their pet to the EU on March 30, 2019, the day after Britain leaves the bloc, would have to discuss the trip with a vet before the end of November. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; editing by Andrew MacAskill and Andy Bruce)

