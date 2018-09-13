UK would legislate to keep roaming-charge cap in no-deal Brexit

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain said surcharge-free roaming for mobile users could no longer be guaranteed in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but it would legislate to make operators set a limit of 45 pounds($58.70) a month on data usage while abroad, in line with the current EU cap.

It said Britain’s biggest operators - EE, O2 , Vodafone and 3 - had already said they had no current plans to change their appoach to mobile roaming after Brexit. ($1 = 0.7665 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Georgina Prodhan)