Latest round of Brexit talks bring no breakthrough, says EU official

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The latest negotiating round between Britain and the EU on their future relationship after a post-Brexit transition period runs out at the end of 2020 brought no breakthroughs this week on the key sticking points, an official with the bloc said on Friday.

“Nothing has moved. (There were) some technical exchanges that weren’t entirely pointless but nothing noteworthy on the topics that matter,” said the official, who is involved in the talks and spoke under condition of anonymity.