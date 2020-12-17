EU, UK officials cautious on any imminent trade deal breakthrough

FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain were still “very far apart in key areas” of their trade talks, a British official said after the bloc’s Brexit negotiator said on Thursday good progress was being made and only “last stumbling blocks” stood in the way of a deal.

Separately, an EU official said that, while sealing a new partnership pact between the estranged allies was possible before the end of the week, they “wouldn’t bank on it”.

The person, who spoke under condition of anonymity, added that disagreements over fisheries were not yet resolved, and that many more minor issues still required polishing.