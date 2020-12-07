UK government source on Brexit trade deal: "Every chance we won't get there"

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 8, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British government source said on Monday there was every chance a deal would not be reached with the EU, saying that while the negotiating process was not over, no progress had been made since Friday.

“Talks are in the same position now as they were on Friday. We have made no tangible progress. It’s clear this must now continue politically,” the source said.

“Whilst we do not consider this process to be closed, things are looking very tricky and there’s every chance we are not going to get there.”