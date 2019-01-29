UK PM May to EU: Reopen Brexit withdrawal agreement to win parliament's support

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her senior ministers on Tuesday that in order to win parliament’s support for her Brexit deal, that agreement would have to be reopened, her spokesman said.

The EU have so far ruled out reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, which May said would be needed in order to provide legal changes to the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland.

“The prime minister said that in order to win the support of the House of Commons legal changes to the backstop will be required, that would mean reopening the Withdrawal Agreement,” he told reporters.

“She said a vote of the Brady amendment makes it clear that the current nature of the backstop is the key reason that the House cannot support the deal.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)