UK govt will provide certainty quickly if May's deal rejected -spokesman

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The British government always planned to seek to provide certainty quickly if Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected by parliament next week, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Several pro-EU lawmakers have mounted a bid to force the government to return to parliament in three days with a plan B for Brexit if May’s deal is voted down.

May's spokesman said the government would oppose the attempt to amend the Brexit procedure.