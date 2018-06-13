UPDATE 1-UK PM May wins vote on customs in boost for her Brexit vision

(Adds acceptance of compromise amendment)

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote in parliament on Wednesday that threw out a proposal which would have forced the government to report on the efforts it had made to negotiate membership of the European Union’s customs union.

The House of Commons voted 325 to 298 to reject the proposed amendment by the upper house of parliament to the government’s key Brexit blueprint that will sever legal ties with the EU.

Lawmakers instead accepted a compromise amendment which would force the government to report on the efforts made to negotiate a customs arrangement with the EU. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)