May 9, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK government disappointed by Lords votes on Brexit laws: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is disappointed by a series of defeats in Britain’s upper house of parliament over her plans to leave the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The House of Lords voted against her plans to leave the European Union’s single market after Brexit and voted to strip out the fixed timing for Britain to leave the EU in March next year. [nL8N1SF6WI]

“We are disappointed by the votes last night ... the legislation is intended to deliver the smooth Brexit which is in the interests of everybody in the UK,” the spokesman said. “We will not accept attempts to use this legislation to stop us taking back control of our money, our laws and our borders.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

