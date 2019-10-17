UK lawmakers approve special Saturday sitting to debate and vote on Brexit deal

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Thursday approved the government’s plan to hold a special sitting of parliament on Saturday to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Lawmakers also approved a change to the rules of Saturday’s debate which will allow multiple amendments to be put forward for a possible vote.

This could allow ideas like making acceptance of the deal conditional on a second referendum to be tested in parliament. The government was opposed to the rule change, but lost a vote on it by 287 to 275. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)