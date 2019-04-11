DUP's Dodds tells UK PM May it would be unacceptable to extend parliamentary session

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government would consider it unacceptable if she tries to extend the current two-year parliamentary session beyond the summer, its deputy leader Nigel Dodds said on Thursday.

The Democratic Unionist Party’s deal with the government is due to be reviewed at the end of the session. After the EU agreed to delay Brexit to the end of October, some commentators have said the government could extend the session until then rather than set out a new legislative programme in the summer.

“There is some talk around of extending this session beyond two years. Can I say on that point that I think many in this House, including on this bench, would regard that as something that is not acceptable,” Dodds told May in parliament. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)