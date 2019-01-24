Bonds News
January 24, 2019 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU parliament won't approve Brexit deal without Irish "backstop" -statement

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s Brexit group said on Thursday it would not approve an agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union that did not contain a “backstop” provision to avoid a hard Irish border.

The parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, chaired by Guy Verhofstadt, “reiterated that the withdrawal agreement is fair and cannot be re-negotiated. This applies especially to the backstop ... without such an ‘all-weather’ backstop-insurance, the European Parliament will not give its consent to the withdrawal agreement.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below