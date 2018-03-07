EU-UK trade deal could be deeper, but modelled on Canada, Japan accords -Tajani

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union could negotiate a deeper free-trade accord that goes beyond the bloc’s new deals with Canada and Japan, but such agreements remain the model, the head of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani also called on London to speed up its proposals to resolve the question of Northern Ireland as Britain leaves the bloc.

“Parliament is still waiting for a UK proposal preventing a hard border (on the island of Ireland),” Tajani told reporters. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott)