LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s upper house of parliament inflicted another defeat on Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Tuesday, voting against her plans to leave European Union agencies after Britain leaves the bloc.

The House of Lords voted 298 to 227 in favour of an amendment to her Brexit blueprint, which would require Britain to participate in, or have a formal relationship with, the agencies of the EU after Brexit. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Alistair Smout)