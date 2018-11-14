UK parliament speaker: Brexit statement in parliament likely on Thursday

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain’s parliament said he had been told to expect a government statement on Brexit to be delivered on Thursday, but he was open to it happening sooner.

“I had been given to understand there would be a statement on this matter, in all likelihood tomorrow,” speaker John Bercow said in response to a question from a lawmaker, who asked if such a statement could be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May will try to convince senior ministers on Wednesday to accept a draft European Union divorce deal that opponents say threatens both her government and the unity of the United Kingdom.