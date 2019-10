LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend parliament again on Oct. 8 ahead of launching a new legislative programme on Oct. 14, broadcaster Sky News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Last week, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that a previous suspension of parliament which Johnson instigated was unlawful, ordering parliament to reconvene. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)