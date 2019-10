LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The British government will publish its proposals for an amended Brexit agreement in coming days, a government official said.

A British minister will make a statement to outline the plans, the official said.

The Brexit plans will not include proposals for border posts between 5-10 miles (8-16 KM) back from the border, the official said. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)