Britain gives De La Rue more time to appeal blue passport "snub"

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain has given De La Rue an extra two weeks to challenge the decision to award the contract to make new, blue passports after Brexit to a European company.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said that the standstill period - between a contract being awarded and its final conclusion - had been extended due to a request from De La Rue.

De La Rue, which currently makes Britain’s burgundy passports, announced on Monday it would try to challenge Britain’s decision legally, saying it had the highest quality bid, even if it was not the cheapest. (Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)