April 18, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

De La Rue will not appeal loss of UK 'Brexit' passport contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - De La Rue, the company that makes British passports, said on Wednesday it would not appeal against a decision to award the next contract to a foreign firm.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would change its passports from burgundy to blue, close to their historical colour, once the country left the European Union.

But reports that Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto had won the tender to produce the passport drew criticism from some politicians and newspapers, and De La Rue had said it would challenge the decision.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
