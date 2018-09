BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Eurosceptic lawmaker Priti Patel said on Sunday Britain should not accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan and, if necessary, be ready to leave the European Union without a deal.

