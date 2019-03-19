EU leaders unlikely to grant Brexit delay this week-ITV political editor

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - European Union leaders are unlikely this week to grant an extension to Britain’s departure date from the bloc, ITV political editor Robert Peston said on Tuesday.

Britain is due to leave on March 29 but parliament has twice rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal and she is due at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday at which she will ask for a delay to the Brexit departure date, which is set in law.

“EU leaders are unlikely to grant a Brexit delay this week, sources tell me,” Peston wrote on Twitter. “They will instead request ‘clarity’ from May on what a delay is for.” (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Alistair Smout)