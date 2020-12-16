UK pets lose EU passports due to Brexit but can travel with conditions

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Pets such as dogs, cats or ferrets will be able to travel with their owners to the European Union from Britain after Dec. 31 if they are microchipped, vaccinated and have a special animal health certificate instead of the current EU pet passport.

“We have been granted ‘Part 2’ listed third country status by the EU which will ensure that travelling with your pet continues from 1 January onwards,” Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer, said.

Pet dogs, cats or ferrets must be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, treated for tapewom and have an animal health certificate (AHC) for their pet. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)