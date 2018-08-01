EU drugs agency fears 30 pct staff losses due to Brexit move

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency is to scale back operations further as it copes with higher than expected staff losses, triggered by the watchdog’s forced relocation from London to Amsterdam because of Brexit.

“Overall, EMA expects a staff loss of about 30 percent, with a high degree of uncertainty regarding mid-term staff retention,” Europe’s equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)