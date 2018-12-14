UPDATE 1-EU drugs agency says Brexit move to eat into 2019 budget

(Adds details on budget, background)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its draft budget for 2019 was slightly lower than last year, blaming the dip on the watchdog’s forced relocation from London to Amsterdam because of Brexit.

Europe's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the EMA said bit.ly/2RZk59r its budget for 2019 was roughly 333 million euros ($375.96 million), down from 337.8 million euros in 2018.

However, the agency now expects to lose fewer employees than expected due to the relocation, which it said was on track to be completed in March next year. The agency anticipates losing 25 percent of its workforce, compared with about 30 percent it expected in August.

“Since the last management board meeting in October, the agency has continued to closely monitor staff’s intention to relocate to Amsterdam and shared a more robust forecast with the board,” Deputy Executive Director Noël Wathion said in a statement.

Initial staff surveys at the EMA, which has been based in London since 1995 and employs around 900 staff, had suggested that 19 percent of staff might opt not to relocate to Amsterdam, which the agency thought was a “significant underestimate.”

The agency also said on Friday it had analysed 31 centrally authorised products (CAPs) that ran the risk of supply shortages and that respective countries would now assess if alternate treatments were available to them.

The EMA defines CAPs as drugs with a single marketing authorisation issued by the European Commission and valid across the European Union.

The EMA defines CAPs as drugs with a single marketing authorisation issued by the European Commission and valid across the European Union.

Pre-authorisation activities for human medicines are expected to remain stable in 2019, while the number of initial marketing authorisation applications made to the agency is expected to inch slightly lower, it added.