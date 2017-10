LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had a message for Polish people in Britain: You are welcome to stay in Britain after Brexit.

“I want to repeat the key message to the one million Poles here in our country: You are here to stay. You are welcome,” Johnson said at a news conference in London beside Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)