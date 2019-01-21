Market News
Polish foreign minister proposes limiting Brexit deal's Irish backstop-BBC

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign minister has confirmed that he is proposing limiting the Irish backstop to five years in order to unblock the Brexit deadlock, a reporter for the BBC in Brussels wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The Irish backstop - an insurance policy to avoid the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland - is the most contentious element of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal which was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers last week. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

