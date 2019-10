LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - There are reasons for cautious optimism on reaching a deal between the European Union and Britain on a divorce agreement, Poland’s Europe minister Konrad Szymanski told reporters on Tuesday on entering a meeting of EU ministers.

“Taking into account the context and the starting point, there are reasons for cautious optimism,” Szymanski said adding efforts to reach an agreement were visible on both sides. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)