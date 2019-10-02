UK to suspend parliament next Tuesday for new policy programme

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Queen Elizabeth to suspend, or prorogue, parliament from next Tuesday Oct. 8 until the following Monday when it will launch its new legislative agenda.

Last week, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that a previous suspension of parliament by Johnson was unlawful, ordering parliament to reconvene. That suspension had been due to last five weeks.

Johnson’s office said the new scheduled suspension was the shortest time possible and would allow all the necessary logistical preparations for a State Opening of parliament to be undertaken.