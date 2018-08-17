Prudential to consolidate non-UK European insurance in Dublin -letter

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential plans to consolidate all non-British European insurance business in its Dublin subsidiary as part of preparations for Britain’s exit from the European Union, a letter to clients seen by Reuters showed.

Policies from Malta, France, Germany and Ireland would all transfer to its Irish company, Prudential International Assurance PLC, from the UK-based Prudential Assurance Company Limited. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)