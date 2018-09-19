Britain's Brexit proposals imperfect but credible, Raab says

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s proposals for leaving the European Union are not perfect but they are the most credible basis for a Brexit deal, Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as he reiterated calls for the EU to compromise.

“It may not be perfect, but it’s the most credible plan,” he told LBC Radio, referring to the so-called Chequers Brexit proposals that Prime Minister Theresa May pitched to EU leaders in Austria on Wednesday.

“I think there is an understanding that we’re approaching the endpoint of these negotiations, and there will need to be some movement on the EU side.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)