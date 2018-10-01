Brexit Secretary Raab says: We will not accept two UK customs regimes

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will not accept two different customs regimes in the United Kingdom after Brexit so the European Union needs to show less dry legalism in talks on Northern Ireland, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“What we’re not going to do is see the United Kingdom carved up into two separate customs regimes... that is just not on the table. Frankly, I think it’s outrageous even to contemplate it,” Raab told Sky News.

“We need to see a bit less dry legalism and dry dogmatism and a bit more of the flexibility that we have demonstrated in our white paper,” Raab added. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout)