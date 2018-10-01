UK Brexit minister says Britain needs a credible response from EU

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain is waiting for a credible response from the European Union to the government’s proposals on the future trading arrangement, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Amid deep divisions at home over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans, Raab also said there was a desire for the ruling Conservatives to present a united front at their annual conference in Birmingham. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)