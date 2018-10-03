RPT-Brexit minister Raab optimistic about finalising EU deal in November

(Repeats to add story to snaps, no changes to text)

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he was optimistic that Britain would agree an approach to the outstanding issues in negotiations with the European Union in time for details of a Brexit deal to be finalised in November.

“We’re in a stage of continuous negotiation,” he told Sky News after Prime Minister Theresa May’s closing speech to the Conservative party conference.

Raab added that if there was understanding this month on how differences with the EU over Northern Ireland and the future economic partnership could be resolved, then details would be finalised in a November summit.

“I’m always optimistic,” he said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)