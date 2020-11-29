UK's Raab says next week will be very significant for Brexit deal

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The next week will be very significant for Brexit, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday when asked how near the deadline was in trade talks with the European Union.

“This is a very significant week, the last real major week subject to any further postponement,” Raab told the BBC. He said negotiations were down to their final two basic issues and a deal was possible if the EU showed some pragmatism. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)