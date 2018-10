BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit proposals are not undeliverable but rather it is political will holding up negotiations, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Raab also said Britain shouldn’t have a closed mind in neogtiations and was open to listening to other suggestions to help break the impasse on outstanding issues. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Elisabeth O’Leary)