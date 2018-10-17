Brexit deal will need clear approval by UK parliament - Brexit minister

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament must provide unequivocal approval for any Brexit deal the government reaches with the European Union or risk creating uncertainty for businesses, and citizens, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said in a letter on Wednesday.

“Once the deal is presented to parliament, the procedure through which it is voted upon must allow for an unequivocal decision, and one which is clear to the British public,” Raab said in a letter to the parliamentary committee who will advise how to carry out the so-called ‘meaningful vote’.

“Anything other than a straightforward approval of the deal will bring with it huge uncertainty for business, consumers and citizens.” (Reporting by William James)