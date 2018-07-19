Britain's Raab wants to "heat up" Brexit talks

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s new Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab on Thursday said he was looking forward to intensifying talks with the European Union, as an October deadline draws nearer.

“I am looking forward to with renewed energy, vigor and vim looking at the detail of all of this,” Raab said in a brief statement ahead of a meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

“I am looking forward to intensifying, heating up the negotations and making sure we are in the best position to get the best deal,” he added.

Brexit campaigner Raab was appointed to the government last week after his predecessor quit. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel)