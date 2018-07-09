FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

British PM May appoints Dominic Raab as new Brexit minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Dominic Raab as the new Brexit Secretary on Monday after his predecessor quit in protest at the government’s plans for a close trading relationship with the European Union.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union,” a statement from May’s office said.

Raab was previously a minister for housing. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)

