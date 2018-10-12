FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK minister cannot endorse Brexit deal without limit on customs union membership- BuzzFeed

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab cannot endorse a Brexit deal which does not include a set time limit on customs union membership, BuzzFeed reported on Friday.

The government has also pencilled in Nov. 27 for a parliamentary vote on the deal if it is agreed with the EU, sources told the publication.

London and Brussels are racing to agree a deal by the end of the year but Prime Minister Theresa May faces opposition from some of her own lawmakers who want a cleaner break from the bloc. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

