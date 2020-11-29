Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Brexit

Raab says Brexit talks in 'reasonable position'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

“I do think we’re in a reasonable position, there’s a deal to be done,” Raab told Sky News.

Asked about a final deadline for talks, he said negotiations were into the “last week or so” but said the EU had previously moved the goalposts on a final deadline.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up